Country specific workshop: 26.05.2017

About us

AfricanTide Union e.V. is a non-profit charity organization, founded in 2010

We support the integration of migrants, especially coming from African countries and to contribute to mutual understanding and respect between different cultures.

By so doing, we put our emphasis on nourishing a person's original culture, since a lack of identification with his or her origin puts tremendous obstacles to his or her educational and social development and threatens the individual psyche.

Moreover, the organization is dedicated to enhancing a dialogue between adults, adolescents and children with and without a background of migration by collaborating with schools, kindergartens and intercultural and intergenerational meeting centers.