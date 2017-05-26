Demo

Country specific workshop: 26.05.2017

In commemoration with the African Union Day, we offer country specific workshops to allow users and visitors deal with issues concerning their countries in a brief time. The African continent homes several countries with diverse cultural and political views which sometimes makes it become challenging to deal with all arising issues with the same approach. That is why for more efficiency we have planned a section of this two working days to accommodate interested countries and their workshops.

Click here to register for this conference.

